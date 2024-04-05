Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Thompson rolled his left ankle in the final minutes of Thursday's loss to Golden State and will be sidelined for the second half of Houston's back-to-back set. The rookie has thrived since Alperen Sengun (ankle/knee) went down in early March, averaging 14.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 28.1 minutes over his last 14 appearances (12 starts). Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, and Reggie Bullock are candidates for increased playing time in Thompson's absence.