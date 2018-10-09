Rockets' Angel Rodriguez: Signs with Houston

Rodriguez signed a contract with the Rockets on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez joined the Spurs for summer league, but barely saw the court and was unable to land a training camp deal from the team. However, the Rockets are now going to give the undersized guard a look and have signed him to a contract. Rodriguez will likely be waived in the coming few days and should then join the Rockets' G-League affiliate to start the season.