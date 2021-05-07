Lamb will start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Bucks, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Lamb's start will mark the first of his career. He is coming off a big game in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, in which he recorded22 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes. He will be one of eight Rockets available, so look for him to again see a heavy workload.