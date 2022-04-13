Lamb tallied 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks across 33 minutes of Tuesday's 145-128 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Lamb didn't have the best shooting night Tuesday, but he filled the stat sheet with his all-around performance on the court in Game 1. He's averaging 17.3 points, eight rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season for RGV.