Lamb totaled 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in a 135-115 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Lamb saw plenty of scoring opportunities and came away with a new career-high point total. The forward should continue to see playing time, as Houston had just seven active players entering Wednesday's contest and lost Kevin Porter (ankle) in the third quarter. Despite the increased role, Lamb isn't someone to target in most fantasy leagues.