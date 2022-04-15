Lamb logged 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Lamb finishes the season averaging 17.3 points, eight rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game for RGV, which just won its fourth G League title with a comfortable 2-0 series win over the Blue Coats.