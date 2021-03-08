Lamb agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The former Vermont standout has been playing in the G League bubble with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he's averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through six contests. The undrafted free agent will join the Rockets out of the All-Star break, adding depth at forward for a team that was dealing with a number of injuries to players like Christian Wood (ankle), David Nwaba (wrist) and Danuel House (knee) entering the break.