Lamb will start Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Essentially half of the Rockets' roster is inactive Sunday, so Lamb will move into the lineup for the first time since May 8. He played 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Clippers, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
More News
-
Rockets' Anthony Lamb: In starting lineup•
-
Rockets' Anthony Lamb: Records career-high 22 points•
-
Rockets' Anthony Lamb: Excels with 21 points from bench•
-
Rockets' Anthony Lamb: Third straight healthy DNP•
-
Rockets' Anthony Lamb: Struggling to find playing time•
-
Rockets' Anthony Lamb: Signs two-way deal with Rockets•