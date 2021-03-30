Lamb (coach's decision) didn't play Monday in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Lamb received double-digit minutes in each of his first five games with the Rockets after signing a two-way contract earlier this month, but his opportunities have dwindled as the roster has gotten healthier. Houston was still without four players (Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Dante Exum and David Nwaba) on Monday, but the returns of Avery Bradley (calf) and Danuel House (personal) left no room in the rotation for Lamb.