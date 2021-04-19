Brooks played 26 minutes off the bench and scored 16 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in Sunday's 114-110 win over the Magic.

Brooks scored nine of the first 11 Rockets points to start the final period en route to his career night. Though he did not get the start, he had a much bigger impact in the scoring column than starter Avery Bradley. With John Wall (rest) set to start in Monday's game against the Heat, Brooks will likely split second team duties with Bradley.