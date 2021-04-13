Brooks played 14 minutes off the bench in Monday's 126-120 loss to the Suns, scoring 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and grabbing one rebound.

After playing three minutes of garbage time in his NBA debut on April 9, Brooks received the first meaningful run of his career Monday. He stepped in as the backup point guard after D.J. Augustin played just three minutes before exiting with an ankle injury, giving the second unit a boost with some red-hot shooting. The rookie will likely be included in the rotation if Augustin ends up sitting Wednesday against the Pacers.