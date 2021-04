Brooks cleared the COVID-19 protocols and will be available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

The 22-year-old signed with the Rockets on a two-way deal earlier this week and sat out Wednesday while going through the league's health and safety protocols, but he's now been cleared to join the team. Brooks has yet to make his NBA debut since going undrafted out of Houston in 2019.