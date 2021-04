Brooks will come off the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

With Kevin Porter (COVID-19 protocols) back in the lineup and Danuel House also starting in the backcourt, Brooks will come off the bench. Over his past five appearances off the bench, he's averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20.2 minutes.