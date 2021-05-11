Brooks tallied 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 140-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Since joining the Rockets a month ago on a two-way deal, Brooks has quietly emerged as an elite source of three-point production. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston, Brooks' 44 three-pointers are an NBA record for a player's first 17 games of his career, breaking the mark previously set by Damian Lillard in 2012-13. With the 16-53 Rockets firmly in evaluation mode for their final three games of the season, the 22-year-old Brooks should have ample opportunity to fire away from distance the rest of the way.