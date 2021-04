Brooks scored six points (2-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt) with 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in a 112-89 loss to Utah on Wednesday.

With Kevin Porter (health and safety protocols) out of the lineup, Brooks got his first career start and picked up career-high rebound and assist totals. Recently, the rookie has carved out a role in Houston's rotation, averaging 22.6 minutes per game across his last six contests. Over that stretch, Brooks has averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.