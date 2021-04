Brooks signed a two-way contract with the Rockets on Saturday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Brooks has spent the past two seasons in the G League. In 15 appearances with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League bubble this season, he averaged 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals. He notably hit 3.8 threes per game at a 37.5 percent clip. Brooks figures to be a depth option off the bench for the Rockets.