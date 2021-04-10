Brooks was scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with a rebound across three minutes Friday in the Rockets' 126-109 loss to the Clippers.

The Clippers were in control of the contest heading into the final minutes, allowing both sides to empty their benches. Brooks -- whom Houston signed to a two-way deal earlier this month -- was thus able to make his NBA debut in garbage time. Brooks is unlikely to get a long look in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation unless the Rockets are missing multiple key guards on a given night.