Brooks had 10 points (3-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.

Making another start with John Wall shut down for the season, Brooks struggled from the field and did not make any defensive contributions in his 31 minutes of action. The two-way signee will be a player worth monitoring over the next two weeks, but it's very much unclear if the Rockets view him as a potential long-term piece.