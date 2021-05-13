Brooks scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed six rebounds across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.
The rookie came off the bench in the contest but tied for the team lead in points, treys and minutes. Brooks finished with double-digit points for the fifth straight game, and he has knocked down at least three three-pointers in each of those contests. Over the five-game span, he is averaging 19.2 points and 4.8 triples while shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Continues to pour in triples•
-
Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Scores 19 off bench•
-
Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Scores career-high 20 points•
-
Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Will move to bench•
-
Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Quiet again in start•
-
Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Scores six points in start•