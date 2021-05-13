Brooks scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed six rebounds across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

The rookie came off the bench in the contest but tied for the team lead in points, treys and minutes. Brooks finished with double-digit points for the fifth straight game, and he has knocked down at least three three-pointers in each of those contests. Over the five-game span, he is averaging 19.2 points and 4.8 triples while shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc.