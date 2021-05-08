Brooks registered 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 141-133 loss to the Bucks.

The 22-year-old has now strung together two impressive performances in a row, averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 three-pointers, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.7 minutes in that span. Brooks has taken advantage of extra playing time due to the plethora of injuries plaguing the 15th-seeded Rockets. The rookie should continue receiving heavy minutes off the bench in the short term, so feel free to stream him in deeper formats if you need three-pointers and points.