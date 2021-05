Brooks scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt) with two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in a 135-115 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Brooks came off the bench for the second consecutive game and made a career-high number of threes. The guard also received a career-high number of shot attempts with Houston missing several key rotation players. Brooks has scored in double figures in two of his last three games and has averaged 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over that span.