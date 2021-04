Brooks tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 20 minutes during Thursday's 143-136 win over the Bucks.

Brooks was underwhelming in his fourth start of the season, scoring in single digits for the fifth time across the last six outings. Even when starting, the 22-year-old hasn't been able to produce at a very high level.