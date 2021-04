Brooks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Kevin Porter entering the league's health and safety protocols, Brooks will make his first start of the season Wednesday. In six games with the Rockets, the 22-year-old is averaging 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game, while also shooting 40.6 percent from the three-point arc.