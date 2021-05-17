Brooks recorded 18 points (6-19 FG, 6-18 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in Sunday's 124-95 loss to the Hawks.
Brooks has been a dominant scorer for the Rockets recently, averaging 18.4 points per game in the past seven games. The 22-year-old is pretty reliant on the three-point shot as 18 of his 19 shots attempted came from behind the arc. With the season now over, it seems likely that Brooks will stay with the team going into next season.
