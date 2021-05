Brooks will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brooks has started five of the last six games, but the Rockets will mix things up and go with Avery Bradley in the backcourt alongside Kevin Porter. Brooks struggled in his most recent appearance Saturday against Golden State, finishing with just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting (3-10 3Pt) in 31 minutes.