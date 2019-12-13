Rockets' Austin Rivers: Available Friday
Rivers (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Magic.
Rivers has missed the last two games due to illness, and despite initially being tagged as doubtful, the team has now declared him available for Friday's clash. He figures to remain in his bench role, where he's averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.
