Rivers (illness) doesn't appear on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Rivers missed Monday's practice after falling ill, but he was apparently only dealing with a one-day bug. With Russell Westbrook (thumb) listed as doubtful for the contest, Rivers is a candidate to enter the starting five, though he should benefit from an uptick in playing time regardless of how he's deployed.

