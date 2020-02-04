Rockets' Austin Rivers: Avoids injury report
Rivers (illness) doesn't appear on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Rivers missed Monday's practice after falling ill, but he was apparently only dealing with a one-day bug. With Russell Westbrook (thumb) listed as doubtful for the contest, Rivers is a candidate to enter the starting five, though he should benefit from an uptick in playing time regardless of how he's deployed.
More News
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Dealing with illness•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Starting Monday•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores in double digits again•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Makes minutes count in win•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 11 in 21 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...