Rivers (neck) doesn't appear on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Bucks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Rivers was removed during Friday's preseason finale against the Heat with neck soreness, but the Rockets were likely just taking some extra precaution in advance of the games that count. With his health intact heading into the opener, Rivers looks on tap to fill his familiar spot on the second unit, a role that will limit his overall fantasy value while backcourt starters Russell Westbrook and James Harden presumably clear 35 minutes in most games.