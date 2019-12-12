Rockets' Austin Rivers: Could return Friday
Rivers (illness) is planning to join the Rockets in Orlando with the possibility of playing in Friday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An illness has sidelined Rivers for two straight contests. More information on his availability may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. For now, he should be considered questionable.
