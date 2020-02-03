Rockets' Austin Rivers: Dealing with illness
Rivers missed practice Monday due to an illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers did not appear on the Rockets' initial injury report, but he should nonetheless be considered questionable as Tuesday's game against Charlotte approaches. The Rockets have already ruled Clint Capela (heel) out for Tuesday, while Russell Westbrook is considered doubtful.
