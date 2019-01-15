Rivers finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and three steals over 39 minutes Monday against the Grizzlies.

Rivers struggled to a 33.3 percent success rate from the field, but he tacked on six assists and three steals to his final line when all was said and done. With James Harden leading the team with 57 points Monday evening, there wasn't much production left over for the rest of his teammates. Chris Paul (hamstring) is likely still at least a week away from returning, so Rivers should stay locked into a starting role until Paul is given the green light.