Rivers finished with just four points, two assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 loss to Dallas.

Rivers was the first man off the bench for the Rockets, playing 23 minutes in the loss. With Danuel House back in the lineup, Rivers reverted back to a smaller role with an associated dip in production. Barring any longterm injuries to other players, Rivers is not someone to consider outside of deeper leagues.