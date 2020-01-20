Rockets' Austin Rivers: Downgraded to doubtful Monday
Rivers (thumb) is now doubtful for Monday's game against the Thunder, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Rivers was originally ruled questionable heading into Monday's game, but his thumb injury has appeared to worsen for the guard who's now unlikely to play. With Rivers doubtful versus the Thunder, Chris Clemons or Michael Frazier will presumably help backup Russell Westbrook at point guard Monday.
