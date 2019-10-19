Rockets' Austin Rivers: Exits with shoulder injury
Rivers went to the locker room with a shoulder injury during Friday's preseason game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers was spotted holding his shoulder on the way to the locker room, though the severity of the issue is unknown at this time. Shamorie Ponds and Ben McLemore could see minutes in Rivers' absence.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...