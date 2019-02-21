Rivers (elbow) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Rivers missed the game before the All-Star break with right elbow soreness, but it sounds like he'll be ready to return when the Rockets resume play in Los Angeles on Thursday. Over his last five games, the backup point guard is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.2 minutes.