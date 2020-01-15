Rivers had 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes during the Rockets' 121-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Rivers got the starting nod with Russell Westbrook sitting out on the first night of a back-to-back and had an unspectacular night. After being a notable contributor in Houston last season, Rivers' performance and fantasy relevance has dwindled. Owners can likely find greater outputs elsewhere.