Rockets' Austin Rivers: Gets unannounced day off
Rivers (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Rockets' 117-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Though the Rockets didn't announce that Rivers or Kenneth Faried would be unavailable, coach Mike D'Antoni said afterward that both players were withheld from action for rest purposes in the second half of a back-to-back set, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Rivers should re-enter the rotation Tuesday in Atlanta, but he'll likely struggle to post useful numbers with all of James Harden, Chris Paul and Eric Gordon expected to play. Rivers has cracked double figures in the scoring column just twice since the All-Star break, averaging 7.0 points to go with 1.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 triples in 24.6 minutes per game during that stretch.
