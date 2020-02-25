Rockets' Austin Rivers: Goes for 14 points off bench
Rivers notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.
Rivers ended January on a strong note with five straight games with 10 or more points, but he has reached that mark just thrice in February and only once in his last five games. Neither Russell Westbrook (thumb) nor Eric Gordon (knee) played in this game so that boosted Rivers' playing time, and that could very well be the case again when the Rockets host the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...