Rivers notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.

Rivers ended January on a strong note with five straight games with 10 or more points, but he has reached that mark just thrice in February and only once in his last five games. Neither Russell Westbrook (thumb) nor Eric Gordon (knee) played in this game so that boosted Rivers' playing time, and that could very well be the case again when the Rockets host the Grizzlies on Wednesday.