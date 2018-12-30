Rivers totaled 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assist,s and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 victory over New Orleans.

Rivers had a modest line Saturday but continues to carve out a nice role in the Rockets rotation. Eric Gordon (knee) left the game early and is scheduled for an MRI. If he is forced to miss time, Rivers will be given even more opportunity to produce and is worth a speculative add in most formats.