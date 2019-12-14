Rockets' Austin Rivers: Has two assists, nothing else
Rivers had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in a win over the Magic on Friday.
Yikes. Rivers (illness) is getting over the flu, which had him sidelined for two games. The 27-year old's inconsistencies have been apparent this year, as he only three games of 14 points or more, and only seven games in double figures. Although, Rivers has come on a little stronger over his previous four outings before this one. Unfortunately, he went ice cold for fantasy owners against the Magic, failing to tally anything besides those two assists. He's more of a deep-league option while James Harden and Russell Westbrook are healthy.
