Rivers posted 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 44 minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Rivers was a key component of the Rockets' furious second-half rally with some timely triples, as he once again drew the start for Eric Gordon (knee). The seven-year veteran has actually ran with the first unit in back-to-back games, and he also exceeded the 40-minute mark against the Grizzlies on Monday. Rivers has five straight double-digit scoring efforts since joining Houston, and he's in line for another start if Gordon can't go Saturday night versus the Trail Blazers. The 26-year-old is capable of producing in multiple categories, although it remains to be seen how much playing time he'll receive once both Gordon and Chris Paul (hamstring) are back in action.