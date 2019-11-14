Rockets' Austin Rivers: Logs 34 minutes in Wednesday's win
Rivers collected seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Clippers.
Rivers had a rough night in terms of shooting but earned the third-most minutes on the team behind James Harden and P.J. Tucker. Russell Westbrook got into foul trouble early and saw just 30 minutes, while Danuel House (back) and Eric Gordon (knee) didn't suit up. House isn't expected to miss significant time, but Gordon will likely be out at least a month. As such, Rivers could end up earning decent minutes until Gordon is healthy.
