Rockets' Austin Rivers: Makes minutes count in win
Rivers scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-0 FT) and added one assist, one rebound and two steals across 19 minutes in Friday's 131-124 win over Minnesota.
Rivers hadn't scored that much since Dec. 3 against San Antonio and has now scored double-digits in back-to-back games since returning from a thumb injury. He'll look to keep the momentum going Sunday at Denver.
