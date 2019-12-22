Rockets' Austin Rivers: Muted role in victory
Rivers ended with nine points, two rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 victory over the Suns.
Rivers played 19 minutes off the bench, finishing with minimal production. His role is typically tied to his shooting and the play of those around him. He will likely be called upon from time-to-time but only when others are struggling. Despite his ability to score in bunches, Rivers' value is limited to deeper formats.
