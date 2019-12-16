Rockets' Austin Rivers: Officially cleared
Rivers (finger) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs, Salman Ali or ESPN 975 reports.
Rivers was added to the injury report earlier in the day, but as expected, he's been given the green light to take the court Monday evening despite suffering a sprained left finger Saturday against the Pistons.
