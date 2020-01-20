Rockets' Austin Rivers: Out Monday
Rivers (thumb) will not play Monday against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers was able to go through warmups, but he'll be held out again as he deals with a sprained thumb on his dominant right hand. Rivers did express confidence that he'll be able to return for Wednesday's game against Denver, however.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...