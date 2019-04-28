Rockets' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday
Rivers is out of Sunday's game against Golden State due to illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are going to lose some of their depth behind Chris Paul with the absence of Rivers, who averaged 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists in Round 1 against Utah. The move will force James Harden to likely take over the point guard position for more possessions than usual, although Chris Chiozza is also available off the bench if Mike D'Antoni elects to take that route.
