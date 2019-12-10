Rockets' Austin Rivers: Out with illness
Rivers is unavailable for Monday's game against Sacramento due to flu-like symptoms, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Rivers is the lastest Rocket to miss time while sick, as Tyson Chandler has also been ruled out Monday with an illness. Rivers' next chance to return will come Wednesday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 19 points in overtime loss•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Disappears in losing effort•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 19 points in spot start•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Starting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Logs 34 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...