Rivers (personal) will play in Tuesday's final scrimmage against the Celtics, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Rivers exited the bubble Friday to attend to a family matter, but he made it back and quarantined in time to play in Houston's final scrimmage. That means he should also be available for the seeding game opener Friday against the Mavericks.
