Rockets' Austin Rivers: Plays 20 minutes in Tuesday's loss
Rivers totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Bucks.
Rivers was quiet, scoring in single digits for the ninth straight tilt. Moreover, with James Harden and Chris Paul creating the vast majority of looks for the team offensively, Rivers isn't contributing in the assist column much either. As a result, he's currently only worthy of consideration in very deep leagues.
